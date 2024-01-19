WEF 2024, Davos summit : Bill Gates excitedly announces all the new vaccines he has up his sleeve, ready to foist upon the world

Speaking from the WEF's annual Davos summit, Bill Gates excitedly announces all the new vaccines he has up his sleeve, ready to foist upon the world: "We will have new vaccines... We need to make them have longer duration, more coverage, and we're gonna change—instead of using a needle—to use a little patch."



"The pandemic really highlighted that we've been underinvested in those innovations."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

