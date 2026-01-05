BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 5, 2026 - Venezuela Chain Reaction + New AI Research Engine Launched
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48106 followers
Follow
37
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
11404 views • 1 day ago

- AI Upgrades and New Website Launch (0:09)

- Expansion of Science Paper Collection (4:18)

- Token System and AI Engine Capabilities (21:02)

- Challenges and Future Plans (22:29)

- AI Predictions for 2026 (23:12)

- Impact of AI on Jobs and Economy (38:13)

- Geopolitical Implications of Venezuela Invasion (46:04)

- Economic Motives and Legal Justifications (1:19:44)

- Potential Consequences and Broader Implications (1:20:07)

- Final Thoughts and Future Outlook (1:24:24)

- Impact of US-China Tensions on Mineral Resources (1:24:40)

- Potential Conflict with Australia and China (1:26:01)

- US Intervention in Syria and Middle East (1:28:55)

- Impact of US-Israel Relationship on Midterm Elections (1:32:22)

- Potential US-Iran Conflict and Missile Capabilities (1:37:48)

- Geopolitical Implications of US-China Tensions (2:05:38)

- Economic and Humanitarian Costs of US Interventions (2:20:00)

- The Role of Antiwar.com in Advocating for Peace (2:23:14)

- The Importance of Trade over Warfare (2:23:29)

- The Future of Warfare and US-China Relations (2:29:01)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportinterviewsbrighteon broadcast newsbbnbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as &#8220;hegemonic attack,&#8221; demands Maduro&#8217;s release

China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as “hegemonic attack,” demands Maduro’s release

Belle Carter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy