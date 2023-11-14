Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli Mossad and CIA Agent Confesses
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
979 Subscribers
200 views
Published 14 hours ago

Remember the Mossad Agent @Elizrael? Remember how she worked with terrorists in #Syria to wreak havoc in the country?

Remember how she went missing in #Iraq after she had met multiple times with Muqatada Sadr people whom she was working with to start a "new project in Iraq" ?

Well, Iraqi Rabiaa TV broadcasted the confessions of the Zionist Israeli prisoner Elizabeth Tsurkov in Iraq and how she organized demonstrations and tried to create a Shiite-Shiite conflict in Iraq.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket