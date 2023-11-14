Israeli Mossad and CIA Agent Confesses

Remember the Mossad Agent @Elizrael? Remember how she worked with terrorists in #Syria to wreak havoc in the country?

Remember how she went missing in #Iraq after she had met multiple times with Muqatada Sadr people whom she was working with to start a "new project in Iraq" ?

Well, Iraqi Rabiaa TV broadcasted the confessions of the Zionist Israeli prisoner Elizabeth Tsurkov in Iraq and how she organized demonstrations and tried to create a Shiite-Shiite conflict in Iraq.