Remember the Mossad Agent @Elizrael? Remember how she worked with terrorists in #Syria to wreak havoc in the country?
Remember how she went missing in #Iraq after she had met multiple times with Muqatada Sadr people whom she was working with to start a "new project in Iraq" ?
Well, Iraqi Rabiaa TV broadcasted the confessions of the Zionist Israeli prisoner Elizabeth Tsurkov in Iraq and how she organized demonstrations and tried to create a Shiite-Shiite conflict in Iraq.
