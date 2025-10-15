Wstęp do książki "Tech.2 Źródła rozwoju środowiska technologicznego" #4. Masowa psychotronika.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ten film jest materiałem dodatkowym do książki “Tech.2 Źródła rozwoju środowiska technologicznego” (Jan Białek). Przedstawia m.in. strategiczną psychotronikę, ataki umieszczające informacje w podświadomości i świadomości ludzi, ataki przez technologie i kulturę, ataki sieciowe, programowanie i standaryzację ludzi…
Link do książki: https://allegro.pl/oferta/tech-2-zrodla-rozwoju-srodowiska-technologicznego-17620457894