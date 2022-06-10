Ep. 379 | The Illusion Of Voting | The Daily Dose

Guest: Kandiss Taylor

https://www.kandisstaylor.com/

Rampant voter fraud is here as the deep state desperately clings to power behind the illusion of fair and free elections. With 2000 Mules being thrown into the light and much more evidence having been brought forward, we look at what we can do to solve this complex issue that is largely being ignored.





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