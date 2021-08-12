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HAARP upland attack kills farmer´s sheep
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370 views • August 12, 2021
At high altitudes using HAARP is very easy and, well deadly. This scene here proves
a scarcity in food is being created and you will be the lacking one.
a scarcity in food is being created and you will be the lacking one.
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