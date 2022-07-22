The Barren Fig Tree ~ John Bunyan 7-21-22

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Amazing Parallel to what God Gave to John Bunyan about the Barren Fig Tree and Men like Ralph stair and James Rice. The Most Profound False Professor's of The Coming of The Lord Jesus Christ and The Most Perverted Preacher's of God's Pure Word !!! Romans 1:18 Who Hold The Truth in Unrighteousness; and 2 Thess 2:12 That THEY ALL Might Be Damned Who Believed Not The Truth, But Had Pleasure in Unrighteousness. https://thefinalwitness.com/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://rgstair.com/