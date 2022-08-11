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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Detaching from the Puppet Master Strings on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick TImpone (10.26.20)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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142 views • August 11, 2022

Show highlights:-Corona 101 for kindergardeners; being afraid of something that will actually make us stronger and live longerBuilding a life that is not affected by the madness; Things people will do for a government check; Worrying about the election is not a good use of time; Dr. Daniels talks about parasites; alkaline water, fennel seeds and fermented foods; Is there any benefit from prenatal care? Eat food and gain weight, that’s about all you need

-Does Dr. Daniels know of some home remedies that can successfully reverse a sharply receding hairline, especially to regrow the hair over the temples?

-What are some foods, herbs or supplements that can completely repair the tissues inflamed by ulcers in the digestive tract?

-My daughter is now 7 1/2 months pregnant. They want to do yet another blood test, but she can’t afford to lose any blood at this point and I don’t think it is necessary. Everything has been normal so far. I have also noticed that they take many more vials of blood when they do tests these days. Do you think we can test her glucose and protein well enough via drug store urine dipstick tests?

-On the last show you offered advice for tooth loss by consuming cow leg and hoof. Would Oxtail work as well? And what is in the bones that aids in the calcium loss?

-What do you recommend for repetitive urinary tract infections? I’m a 62-year-old man and I’m not on any medication.

-Taking 3 Vitality Capsules I do not have any reaction but taken four, each time, give v. bad diarrhea. After 2 bottles and experimentation because of lost weight/muscles I had to stop taking them.

-I recently had to have my house treated for bed bugs. I had some mild but noticeable symptoms of toxicity and I’m curious of some ways to detox and protect myself, my partner, children and young kittens from the pesticides the best way we can.

-91 year old Aunt has an issue with gas and loose stools, what would you recommend for her? BTW, she is on no medications, and lives in her own home.

-My friend was diagnosed with high blood pressure. He drinks a lot of water from those small plastic bottles but also a lot of beer. Also my eyes are needing glasses sometimes. I wonder if it’s because I am using my cell phone internet more?

-I’m a 44 year old female who is experiences spotting from ovulation until my period. I stopped breastfeeding my child 13 months ago and my midwife and my nurse practitioner have no concerns. Told this will level out. After 13 months I think my hormones are not in balance. I have no libido and think my estrogen is permanently on vacation. I have been going to acupuncture for 6 weeks and while it is assisting with anxiety, I am not seeing a reduction in spotting.

-My hair is getting thinner & thinner. Now I barely pull on a follicle and it easily comes out. I’m a gal 70 years old and hair still brown and long.

-Am I a fool for staying put in the city and dealing with the Covid Craziness or would you suggest getting out of Dodge, it’s a losing battle? If not Panama, which other places would be on your list for relocation?

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels   

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers   

Buy Me A Coffee https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted  

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https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-detaching-yourself-from-any-strings-the-puppet-master-is-pulling-october-26-2020/   

Keywords
censorshipparasiteswelfarealkaline waterblood testcastor oilthinning hairbed bugsulcerscoronavirusone radio networkdr jennifer danielscovid 19covidspottingpatrick timponepig earsprenatal carefennel seedscorona 101government checksferment foodstooth lossurinary track infectionstool consistency
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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