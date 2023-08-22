Are You Ready For More Covid Restrictions, Lockdowns & The New Simpson Predictions?

MAILBAG SHOW 8.22.2023





BIDEN ADMIN PREPARING TO BRING BACK FULL COVID RESTRICTIONS

https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-biden-admin-preparing-to-bring-back-full-covid-restrictions-rollout-to-begin-mid-september/





JUST IN TIME FOR THE ELECTIONS...RETURN OF COVID RESTRICTIONS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/just-time-election-biden-regime-reinstate-covid-19/





WHOA! THIS SIMPSON PREDICTION IS OUTTA THIS WORLD!

https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1692851646114447503





GOD IS NOT MOCKED! DODGER STADIUM FLOODED AFTER PRIDE EVENT

https://www.infowars.com/posts/gods-wrath-dodgers-stadium-flooded-months-after-pride-event-featuring-group-that-performed-stripper-pole-christ-crucifixion/





OLIVER ANTHONY - "RICH MEN NORTH OF RICHMOND"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqSA-SY5Hro





CONSTITUTIONAL CRACKDOWN?

https://pjnewsletter.com/biden-agency-constitutional-crackdown/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=actengage





LET MY PEOPLE GO!

https://rumble.com/v389mly-official-let-my-people-go-documentary-trailer-extended-version.html





14 AMERICAN CITIES BANNING MEAT, DAIRY AND PRIVATE VEHICLES BY 2030

https://thefederalist.com/2023/08/19/these-14-american-cities-have-a-target-of-banning-meat-dairy-and-private-vehicles-by-2030/





NICARAGUA PRESIDENT ALLOWS CONTRUCTION OF RUSSIAN MILITARY BASES ON ITS TERRITORY.

https://avia-pro.net/news/nikaragua-odobrila-razmeshchenie-rossiyskih-voennyh-baz-i-krylatyh-raket-na-svoey-territorii

BRICS: RUSSIA'S GOLD-BACKED CURRENCY FLOPS

https://www.opindia.com/2023/08/brics-summit-2023-russias-gold-backed-currency-fails-india-wary-40-countries-apply-to-join/





