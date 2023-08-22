Create New Account
Are You Ready For More Covid Restrictions, Lockdowns & The New Simpson Predictions?
channel image
The Appearance
222 Subscribers
105 views
Published Yesterday

MAILBAG SHOW 8.22.2023


* Don't forget to give us a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program!


BIDEN ADMIN PREPARING TO BRING BACK FULL COVID RESTRICTIONS

https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-biden-admin-preparing-to-bring-back-full-covid-restrictions-rollout-to-begin-mid-september/


JUST IN TIME FOR THE ELECTIONS...RETURN OF COVID RESTRICTIONS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/just-time-election-biden-regime-reinstate-covid-19/


WHOA! THIS SIMPSON PREDICTION IS OUTTA THIS WORLD!

https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1692851646114447503


GOD IS NOT MOCKED! DODGER STADIUM FLOODED AFTER PRIDE EVENT

https://www.infowars.com/posts/gods-wrath-dodgers-stadium-flooded-months-after-pride-event-featuring-group-that-performed-stripper-pole-christ-crucifixion/


OLIVER ANTHONY - "RICH MEN NORTH OF RICHMOND"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqSA-SY5Hro


CONSTITUTIONAL CRACKDOWN?

https://pjnewsletter.com/biden-agency-constitutional-crackdown/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=actengage


LET MY PEOPLE GO!

https://rumble.com/v389mly-official-let-my-people-go-documentary-trailer-extended-version.html


14 AMERICAN CITIES BANNING MEAT, DAIRY AND PRIVATE VEHICLES BY 2030

https://thefederalist.com/2023/08/19/these-14-american-cities-have-a-target-of-banning-meat-dairy-and-private-vehicles-by-2030/


NICARAGUA PRESIDENT ALLOWS CONTRUCTION OF RUSSIAN MILITARY BASES ON ITS TERRITORY.

https://avia-pro.net/news/nikaragua-odobrila-razmeshchenie-rossiyskih-voennyh-baz-i-krylatyh-raket-na-svoey-territorii

BRICS: RUSSIA'S GOLD-BACKED CURRENCY FLOPS

https://www.opindia.com/2023/08/brics-summit-2023-russias-gold-backed-currency-fails-india-wary-40-countries-apply-to-join/


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Augusto on Odysee...

https://odysee.com/@TheAppearance:5?view=content


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

