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The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 65 – World Update
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my patriots netwok
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29 views • August 12, 2022

Are You Fearful of What Is Going on In the World Today?


Do Not Let the Fear Porn Bring You Down.
Episode 65, The Patriot and The Lama Will Reveal the Truth About Mar-a-Lago, The FBI, DOJ, And All the Other Three Letter Agencies.
We, Will, Reveal Today Why These Government Agencies Were Created in The First Place and What Their Hidden Agenda Is.
So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & Friends as This Could Help Wake Them Up and Prepare Them Appropriately.
You Never Know Who You Can Help Change for Their Life for the Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.

At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com

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jimmie schwinnmaster lama rasajithe patriot and lama show episode 65
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