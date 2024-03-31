Create New Account
ECLIPSE April 8th 2024 | CERN Explained In 7min: CERN Restarting on April 8th?
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
208 views
Published 17 hours ago

ECLIPSE April 8th 2024 | CERN Restarting On April 8th? How CERN Works? NASA Launching 3 APEP Rockets Into April 8 Eclipse? Billions of Cicadas Emerging (1st Time Since 1803? Red Heifers In Israel?) Portal Incident?


READ CERN'S DOCUMENTED DISCOVERIES HERE: https://cds.cern.ch/record/1243052/files/PRESSCUT-V-2010-10856.txt

cernthrivetimeapril 8 solar eclipse

