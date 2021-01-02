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UK's Simon Parkes Jan 2 2021 Update - FEMA Camps, Pence, Executive Order
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1723 views • January 02, 2021
UK's Simon Parkes Mirrored https://youtu.be/kzJ7hCcGpNg
Fema Camps for the Bad Guys,
EO S3418 signed on Jan 1st 2021
VP Mike Pence did not resign
Fema Camps for the Bad Guys,
EO S3418 signed on Jan 1st 2021
VP Mike Pence did not resign
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