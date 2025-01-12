BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fires and God’s Wrath
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
80 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 3 months ago

Claim your free book mentioned in this video at: https://www.ccog.org/books/


“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”


This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.

There have been massive fires raging in the State of California.

The size and devastation of these fires qualifies them as a world event--and looks to be one of the costliest disasters in US history.

What might the Bible have to say about fires? Is it possible that there are Biblical ramifications involving fires? Especially fires of this magnitude and destruction.

If there are any Biblical ramifications, what could God be trying to say? Is it possible that fires of this magnitude have any relationship to the warnings God gave ancient Israel and are having an impact on us today?

If so, why would the warnings given to ancient Israel have any effect on us? What do we have to do with ancient Israel?

Dr. Thiel shines the light of Bible prophecy on these questions. By quoting several scriptures that relate directly to the questions just presented, Dr. Thiel reveals the warnings God is giving humanity in these end times.

Dr. Thiel shows us, through the Word of God, that by obeying the Word of God, we can stop the destruction. Even if we fail on a national level, we can still succeed on a personal level.


Read the full article to this video titled 'Los Angeles fires Pre-Messianic? Remember God controls the wind–will you heed?’ at URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/los-angeles-fires-pre-messianic-remember-god-controls-the-winds/

Keywords
godfirewrath
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy