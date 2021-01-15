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The Liberal Media Doesn’t Want You To Remember This Story.
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381 views • January 15, 2021
Warning: The footage is incredibly violent and disturbing.
They want you to believe that the only violent protest in the history of Washington, DC was the one that just took place at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
FLASHBACK: Hundreds Of Violent Left-Wing Rioters Smashed Windows, Set Limousine On Fire In Washington DC During President Trump’s Inauguration In 2017;
Government Later Dropped ALL CHARGES Against The Rioters
On the morning of President Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017, hundreds of radical left-wing Antifa terrorists ascended upon Washington, DC to violently protest against the duly elected President, Donald Trump.
This angry mob of black-dressed Antifa thugs smashed storefronts and bus stops, smashed windows of store owners, and even set a black limousine on fire.
They want you to believe that the only violent protest in the history of Washington, DC was the one that just took place at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
FLASHBACK: Hundreds Of Violent Left-Wing Rioters Smashed Windows, Set Limousine On Fire In Washington DC During President Trump’s Inauguration In 2017;
Government Later Dropped ALL CHARGES Against The Rioters
On the morning of President Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017, hundreds of radical left-wing Antifa terrorists ascended upon Washington, DC to violently protest against the duly elected President, Donald Trump.
This angry mob of black-dressed Antifa thugs smashed storefronts and bus stops, smashed windows of store owners, and even set a black limousine on fire.
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