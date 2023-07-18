Rep of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy about the Grain Deal and Efforts to Comply with it on the part of the International Community

Nothing but outright fraud came out of this - Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy about the grain deal and "efforts" to comply with it on the part of the international community. Video posted yesterday afternoon.
Adding this:
Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister discussed options for supplying grain to countries most in need, not dependent on the subversive actions of Kiev and the West - Russian Foreign Ministry.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.