CIVIL WAR IS IMMINENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CATACLYSM: Trump Confirms U.S. To Provide "Tomahawk" Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/disaster-trump-confirms-u-s-to-provide-tomahawk-cruise-missiles-to-ukraine
--------------------
The Rapture, Lord's Sequence of Events
1. World War III in Europe
*2. Civil war in America
3. World War III in America
*4. Within days, The Rapture.
https://rumble.com/v6zitow-the-rapture-lords-sequence-of-events.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_upp_a