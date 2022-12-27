Russia Ukraine Updates
Dec 26, 2022
An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips made its maiden unmanned flight. The company said AIR ONE will be able to carry two people and is expected to hit market at the end of 2024.
