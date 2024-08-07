BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Trump Loyalist to RFK Jr. Supporter | Jeff Dornik Interview on The Sam Sorbo Show
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
286 views • 9 months ago

During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff plays a recent interview he gave on The Sam Sorbo Show on PatriotTV. Sam Sorbo and Jeff dive into his endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Donald Trump for President. Jeff explains his shift in support, highlighting Kennedy's stance on dismantling the deep state and corporate capture of the government, key issues Trump falls short on. They also discuss Jeff's latest venture, Pickax, a new social content platform designed to protect free speech and offer unparalleled monetization opportunities for content creators. Join Sam and Jeff for an engaging discussion on the future of America and the fight for free speech.


Follow Jeff Dornik on Pickax: https://pickax.com/JeffDornik


The Biden Regime and the Globalists don’t want you owning precious metals… which is exactly the reason you should get the FREE Gold and Silver Guide from Genesis Gold today to see if investing in gold and silver is right for you. https://jeffdornik.com/gold


If you’d like to Declare Your Independence from both political parties and support a truly independent candidate in Robert F Kennedy Jr for President, consider donating to his campaign, grab some merch and setup your profile on the campaign website. https://jeffdornik.com/kennedy

free speechsocial mediabig techdonald trumpkennedyelon muskrobert f kennedy jrrfk jramerica firstsam sorbojeff dornikpatriottv
