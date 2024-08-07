From Trump Loyalist to RFK Jr. Supporter | Jeff Dornik Interview on The Sam Sorbo Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff plays a recent interview he gave on The Sam Sorbo Show on PatriotTV. Sam Sorbo and Jeff dive into his endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Donald Trump for President. Jeff explains his shift in support, highlighting Kennedy's stance on dismantling the deep state and corporate capture of the government, key issues Trump falls short on. They also discuss Jeff's latest venture, Pickax, a new social content platform designed to protect free speech and offer unparalleled monetization opportunities for content creators. Join Sam and Jeff for an engaging discussion on the future of America and the fight for free speech.
