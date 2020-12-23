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THIS IS HOW THE CCP IS CONTROLLING JOE BIDEN, MAINSTREAM MEDIA, AND THE ENTIRE DEMOCRAT PARTY!!! PLEASE SPREAD LINK EVERYWHERE POSSIBLE ASAP!!
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431 views • December 23, 2020
DUPLICATED from youtube before it gets deleted!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z0l7pYWWqE&;feature=emb_logo
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z0l7pYWWqE&;feature=emb_logo
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://rumble.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
https://d.tube/
[[Exclusive content]]
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
https://censored.tv/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
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