openvoice SDG 17 Agenda 2030 - The Coordinated Business Arrangement For Corporations To Own Run & Ru-1





Open Voice

https://www.facebook.com/OpenVoicePage/videos/1005918477045038





SDG 17 - The Coordinated Business Arrangement Currently Being Undertaken For Corporations To Own, Run & Rule The Entire Planet

The Hard Truth About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

(A segment from an upcoming video that covers the hard truths about all of the 17 SDG's that will be available soon on YouTube.

In collaboration with other researchers that have set out on a journey to reveal the sobering reality of what these global commandments really mean for all of us.)