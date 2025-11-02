Martial Law Brings Trump Dictatorship To America. Military Rules Society, Constitution Suspended

Martial Law will soon be declared in America. All your civil and religious rights will soon be removed. Now is the time to prepare. It could happen this month in November 2025. Donald Trump says, ‘A Lot of People Are Saying Maybe We’d Like a Dictator.' Trump Goes Full Dictator With Bonkers Threat to Use Air Force and Navy in U.S. Cities. Trump’s latest threat sparked widespread criticism that he was trying to play out a “dictator fantasy.” How Will You Know That America Has Become a Dictatorship? After 20 Years Living in One, I Can Tell You. It’s hard for most Americans to imagine what it would be like to live in a society without the rule of law protecting them. The Government Uses Law and Legal Institutions to Intimidate Critics and Silence Free Speech.





‘I am not a dictator,’ Trump says. Here’s what 21st century dictators do. For the second day in a row, President Donald Trump has felt the need to assure Americans that, no, he is not a dictator. “I’m not a dictator. I just know how to stop crime,” What is plenary authority, the phrase that caused Stephen Miller to freeze up during CNN interview? Miller suggests Trump wields absolute power over decisions to send in the National Guard, before suddenly stopping speaking in an awkward interview moment. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller raised eyebrows during a live CNN interview this week after claiming that President Donald Trump had “plenary authority” during a conversation about the deployment of the National Guard in Oregon. Trump having “plenary authority” suggests the president has assumed total power over the decision to deploy the National Guard in some states. It is unclear whether Miller paused due to technical difficulties or stopped himself after apparently realising the implications of what he was saying. Plenary authority refers to a single government official having absolute power on a particular matter. According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, in the U.S., it is recognised as “complete power over a particular area with no limitations”.





Donald Trump isn’t a dictator, but his goal may actually be worse. Trump Thirsts Over Dictator and Begs for Invitation.





Trump promised to be a dictator on day one. We’re now past day 200

This article is more than 2 months old. Donald Trump’s second term has seen a sustained assault on democratic institutions – political, judicial, media, cultural, academic – that appears to be only accelerating ‘Dictator-for-life vibes’: our architecture critic on Trump’s bulletproof ballroom bling. He has already turned the Oval Office into a wrestler’s changing room. Now the president is building a place so gilded Nero would feel at home. Why did he pick an architect whose speciality is Catholic churches?





It’s Unconstitutional, but Trump Keeps Musing About a 3rd Term. A president who has chafed at the limits on his power sees political benefit in talking about remaining in office.





Bannon Claims ‘There Is a Plan’ for Trump to Run for a Third Term





Bannon says Trump is 'gonna be president' for third term despite 22nd amendment





Jen Psaki: Trump's recklessness may call America's nuclear capability into question





Newsom blasts Trump’s call for nuclear testing: ‘It’s performative’





Russia used cruise missile that led Trump to quit nuclear treaty: Ukraine





Trump directs Pentagon to match Russia and China in nuclear weapons testing. US president makes threat after Russian nuclear-powered weapons tests and shortly before meeting with Chinese leader





China Gives Iran Missile Boost Amid Tensions With US





Venezuela reportedly requests missiles, radars from Russia amid US tensions





Venezuelan president asks Putin for military assistance, WP reports





Blood on Ballots: 700 killed in Tanzania's election protest; army, curfew, blackout enforced - what went wrong?





Bill Gates says climate change won't bring ‘humanity's demise’, Trump declares victory over climate ‘hoax. ‘I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax. Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue,’ the U.S. president posted





Russia Bans Local Church Publication as “Extremist” Banning the founder Witness Lee’s edition of the Bible.





David House