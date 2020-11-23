Sarah Westall - Funny Business Regarding Election Proven on Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/mxpw/pr...
Video proving that Donald Trump won the 2020 United States Presidential election using voting transactional data. It’s 100% provable and verified. If you add in other forms of fraud including, but not limited to, mail-in ballot fraud, dead voters, non citizens voting, thrown out ballots, and other software fraud, Donald Trump won in an absolute landslide. Anything short of a complete audit of the entire United States election process is a fraud on the American people. A complete audit of the entire election process will not only highlight that Donald Trump won the Presidential election, but that other seats in the congress and senate were stolen as well. Consider supporting this channel by joining Patreon at Patreon.com/SarahWestall –