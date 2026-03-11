World War Trump' Has No End In Sight As Iran Vows No Surrender-NTEB-MARCH 11 2026

For weeks now the world has been watching the conflict that many are calling “World War Trump” unfold in real time, and the situation is becoming clearer by the day. President Donald Trump has demanded “unconditional surrender” from Iran, while Tehran has responded with open defiance, calling that demand nothing more than a “dream.” Iran is not surrendering. Not today, not tomorrow, and certainly not easily if at all.



“Or what king, going to make war against another king, sitteth not down first, and consulteth whether he be able with ten thousand to meet him that cometh against him with twenty thousand?” Luke 14:31 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the rhetoric coming from Washington is maximalist: surrender, regime change, and the installation of leadership acceptable to the United States. Iran’s response is equally absolute: we will not surrender, and that is the formula for a long war. History teaches this lesson over and over again. Nations rarely surrender when they believe their survival—or their ideology—is at stake. The Islamic Republic of Iran is built on resistance to the West; surrender would mean the collapse of the entire revolutionary system. This is a key point that Trump and his Department of War seem to be blissfully unaware of. The Middle East is the epicenter of the last days, and conflicts like this one are not random accidents of history. They are part of a geopolitical storm building toward the prophetic end times. The Bible warned that the last days would be a time of global instability and military tension. The stage is being set, and not for peace, but for the largest series of wars the world has ever seen. And if Iran refuses to surrender—as it clearly intends to do—the conflict now unfolding could become one of the sparks that ignites the next phase of global upheaval.