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the actual science of the weapons currently being employed against us
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200 views • June 12, 2021
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P with special guests Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr. Christiane Northrup
https://odysee.com/@MAVERICKTRUTHTV:8/CRIT-3iuMb.caa.1:8?r=6nptgAyudFxztKDQPivQDWmq8Jz2aQWF
This is an excellent video from a little while back explainging the actual science of the weapons currently being employed against us. When Fear is used as a weapon, we need to arm ourselves with knowledge. These people are medical and scientific professionals with astounding careers, from very different facets of industry. Interestingly, when they put their expertise together they are able to paint a very clear picture of the dangers of 5g, shedding, spie protein attacks from the vaccinated, genetic manipulation, nanotech, wave manipulation to exert control and much more. Worth a watch, these guys schooled me again on many things i missed.
Home Activism Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P and special guests
http://www2.de-program.org/critically-thinking-with-dr-t-and-dr-p-and-special-guests/
A candid round table discussion with special guests Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr. Christiane Northrup on the latest developments about the effects the shots are having on a growing number of people who are around those who received the shot.
This is NOT a vaccine! It’s being called a vaccine to fall under the exemptions of the PREP Act that affords manufacturers “immunity.” Just because they call it something doesn’t mean that’s what it is. The cardinal maxim of semantics is:
“The map is not the territory, the thing is not the thing named”
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Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
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[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
https://odysee.com/@MAVERICKTRUTHTV:8/CRIT-3iuMb.caa.1:8?r=6nptgAyudFxztKDQPivQDWmq8Jz2aQWF
This is an excellent video from a little while back explainging the actual science of the weapons currently being employed against us. When Fear is used as a weapon, we need to arm ourselves with knowledge. These people are medical and scientific professionals with astounding careers, from very different facets of industry. Interestingly, when they put their expertise together they are able to paint a very clear picture of the dangers of 5g, shedding, spie protein attacks from the vaccinated, genetic manipulation, nanotech, wave manipulation to exert control and much more. Worth a watch, these guys schooled me again on many things i missed.
Home Activism Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P and special guests
http://www2.de-program.org/critically-thinking-with-dr-t-and-dr-p-and-special-guests/
A candid round table discussion with special guests Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt & Dr. Christiane Northrup on the latest developments about the effects the shots are having on a growing number of people who are around those who received the shot.
This is NOT a vaccine! It’s being called a vaccine to fall under the exemptions of the PREP Act that affords manufacturers “immunity.” Just because they call it something doesn’t mean that’s what it is. The cardinal maxim of semantics is:
“The map is not the territory, the thing is not the thing named”
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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