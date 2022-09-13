"They Tried to 'BREAK MY SPINE' With A Machine Gun Barrel" - "But Thank God They Couldn’t". - 091322

They tried to break my spine with a machine gun barrel. But thank God they couldn’t.’
Father Vladimir Maretsky from Raygorodka in Lugansk region described in harrowing detail how he was captured by Ukrainian Security Services on May, 2014. He was with other civilians in a car, and shot at by militants of the ‘Aidar’ battalion.
Maretsky survived. His testimony is read by Russian political analyst and publicist Egor Holmogorov. You can view other parts of this project using the hashtag #Testimoniesofpain
