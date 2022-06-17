Sheets Tied Balcony Escape - Desperate Attempt to Evade Receipt of a Ukraine Draft Notice and Escape Mobilization in Nikolayev. 061722

Desperate attempt to evade receipt of a draft notice and escape mobilization in Nikolayev. By the way people who are doing this (deserters etc.) are good people who try to flee from a useless (from Ukrainian point of view) war. Cowardice can be different. Sometimes cowardice is a silent (or vice versa yelling and cheering) obedient moving towards a slaughter - exactly what is going on with Ukrainians right now and attempts to escape such doomed fate is on the opposite a feat of bravery.

So let's hope he will be okay, the balcony was not too high.