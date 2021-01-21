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Comparing Canadian Cannabis Retail Markets
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20 views • January 21, 2021
Here are five key metrics from Headset to provide you with a pulse check on January's legal cannabis sales across 12 markets including total sales, year over year growth, basket count, and more.
2020 sales exceeded $10,274,300,000 across all 12 markets. California had the highest monthly sales at $394M with annual sales over $3.81B in 2020.
Illinois spent on average $110.97 per visit, boosting it's YOY sales growth by 341%. Washington State, on the other hand, had the lowest average basket size spending only $34.50 per visit, preferring to shop more often.
The market with the most brand concentration was Alberta at 40%, while Washington's more mature market has a more competitive brand concentration rate of 22%.
Show Notes:
Comparing cannabis retail in Canadian markets
https://www.headset.io/posts/comparing-cannabis-retail-in-canadian-markets
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 634 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
2020 sales exceeded $10,274,300,000 across all 12 markets. California had the highest monthly sales at $394M with annual sales over $3.81B in 2020.
Illinois spent on average $110.97 per visit, boosting it's YOY sales growth by 341%. Washington State, on the other hand, had the lowest average basket size spending only $34.50 per visit, preferring to shop more often.
The market with the most brand concentration was Alberta at 40%, while Washington's more mature market has a more competitive brand concentration rate of 22%.
Show Notes:
Comparing cannabis retail in Canadian markets
https://www.headset.io/posts/comparing-cannabis-retail-in-canadian-markets
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 634 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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