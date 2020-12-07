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Forced Vaccines are Coming!
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112 views • December 07, 2020
Vaccination topic is heavy in the news right now. They are using predictive programing and repetition to persuade you and let you know what is coming.
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New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Shalethea
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