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LIVE From Southend On Sea @ Warrior Square - English Constitution Party Rally
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20 views • January 29, 2022
Today, January 29, 2022, The Sons of Liberty are broadcasting live at Southend On Sea @ Warrior Square in England, the English Constitution Party Rally at which point we will hear from "Daddy Dragon" Graham Moore who is running for Parliament and also our own Kate Shemirani. We began early in order to get it all in. If you missed our interview on Friday with Graham, you can check it out here: https://rumble.com/vtgpgu-the-english-constitutionalists-are-coming-for-the-british.html
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Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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