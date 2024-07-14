© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2024 Leapmotor C11 in-depth Walkaround
The Leapmotor C11 is a three-row mid-size crossover SUV produced by the Chinese electric vehicle startup Leapmotor in 2021. This vehicle stands out due to its versatility, as it is available with either a range extender electric powertrain or a pure battery electric vehicle. This flexibility allows drivers to choose a model that best fits their driving habits and needs, whether they prefer the extended range of the hybrid option or the zero-emissions capability of the fully electric version.
Under the hood, the Leapmotor C11 boasts impressive engineering. The petrol range extender is powered by a 1.2 L DAM12TD I3 turbo engine, which works alongside a permanent magnet AC synchronous electric motor. The power output varies depending on the configuration: the generator produces 96 kW (129 hp), the EV and EREV RWD versions deliver 200 kW (270 hp), and the EV AWD variant provides a remarkable 2× 400 kW (540 hp). This range of power options ensures robust performance for various driving conditions and preferences.
Regarding battery capacity, the Leapmotor C11 offers a 76.6 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing ample energy storage for long drives. The dimensions of the C11 include a wheelbase of 2,930 mm (115.4 in), a length of 4,750 mm (187.0 in) for the standard version and 4,780 mm (188.2 in) for the EREV, a width of 1,905 mm (75.0 in), and a height of 1,675 mm (65.9 in). These specifications contribute to a spacious and comfortable interior while maintaining a sleek and aerodynamic exterior design.
