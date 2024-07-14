2024 Leapmotor C11 in-depth Walkaround





The Leapmotor C11 is a three-row mid-size crossover SUV produced by the Chinese electric vehicle startup Leapmotor in 2021. This vehicle stands out due to its versatility, as it is available with either a range extender electric powertrain or a pure battery electric vehicle. This flexibility allows drivers to choose a model that best fits their driving habits and needs, whether they prefer the extended range of the hybrid option or the zero-emissions capability of the fully electric version.





Under the hood, the Leapmotor C11 boasts impressive engineering. The petrol range extender is powered by a 1.2 L DAM12TD I3 turbo engine, which works alongside a permanent magnet AC synchronous electric motor. The power output varies depending on the configuration: the generator produces 96 kW (129 hp), the EV and EREV RWD versions deliver 200 kW (270 hp), and the EV AWD variant provides a remarkable 2× 400 kW (540 hp). This range of power options ensures robust performance for various driving conditions and preferences.





Regarding battery capacity, the Leapmotor C11 offers a 76.6 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing ample energy storage for long drives. The dimensions of the C11 include a wheelbase of 2,930 mm (115.4 in), a length of 4,750 mm (187.0 in) for the standard version and 4,780 mm (188.2 in) for the EREV, a width of 1,905 mm (75.0 in), and a height of 1,675 mm (65.9 in). These specifications contribute to a spacious and comfortable interior while maintaining a sleek and aerodynamic exterior design.





