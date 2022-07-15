EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER - KARN EVIL 9 - IST IMPRESSION - AN INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION

Cold and misty morning, I heard a warning borne in the air



About an age of power where no one had an hour to spare,

Where the seeds have withered, silent children shivered, in the cold

Now their faces captured in the lenses of the jackals for gold.

I'll be there

I'll be there

I will be there.



Suffering in silence, they've all been betrayed.

They hurt them and they beat them, in a terrible way.

Praying for survival at the end of the day.

There is no compassion for those who stay.

I'll be there

I'll be there

I will be there



There must be someone who can set them free:

To take their sorrow from this odyssey

To help the helpless and the refugee

To protect what's left of humanity.

Can't you see

Can't you see

Can't you see



I'll be there

I'll be there

I will be there;



To heal their sorrow

To beg and borrow

Fight tomorrow.



---



Step inside! Hello! We've a most amazing show

You'll enjoy it all we know

Step inside! Step inside!



We've got thrills and shocks, supersonic fighting cocks.

Leave your hammers at the box

Come inside! Come inside!



Roll up! Roll up! Roll up!

See the show!



Left behind the bars, rows of Bishops' heads in jars

And a bomb inside a car

Spectacular! Spectacular!



If you follow me there's a speciality

Some tears for you to see

Misery, misery,



Roll up! Roll up! Roll up!

See the show!



Next upon the bill in our House of Vaudeville

We've a stripper in a till

What a thrill! What a thrill!



And not content with that,

With our hands behind our backs,

We pull Jesus from a hat,

Get into that! Get into that!



Roll up! Roll up! Roll up!

See the show!



[Karn Evil 9 1st Impression Part 2]



Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends

We're so glad you could attend, come inside, come inside

There behind a glass stands a real blade of grass

Be careful as you pass, move along, move along



Come inside, the show's about to start

Guaranteed to blow your head apart

Rest assured you'll get your money's worth

Greatest show in Heaven, Hell or Earth

You've got to see the show, it's a dynamo

You've got to see the show, it's rock and roll, oh



Right before your eyes we pull laughter from the skies

And he laughs until he cries, then he dies, then he dies



Come inside, the show's about to start

Guaranteed to blow your head apart

You've got to see the show, it's a dynamo

You've got to see the show, it's rock and roll, oh



Soon the Gypsy Queen in a glaze of vaseline

Will perform on guillotine, what a scene, what a scene

Next upon the stand will you please extend a hand

To Alexander's Ragtime Band, Dixieland, Dixieland



Roll up, roll up, roll up

See the show



Performing on a stool we've a sight to make you drool

Seven virgins and a mule, keep it cool, keep it cool

We would like it to be known the exhibits that were shown

Were exclusively our own, all our own, all our own



Come and see the show, come and see the show

Come and see the show

See the show



[Karn Evil 9 2nd Impression]



[instrumental]



[Karn Evil 9 3rd Impression]



Man alone, born of stone,

Will stamp the dust of time

His hands strike the flame of his soul;

Ties a rope to a tree and hangs the Universe

Until the winds of laughter blows cold.



Fear that rattles in men's ears

And rears its hideous head

Dread... Death... in the wind...



Man of steel pray and kneel

With fever's blazing torch

Thrust in the face of the night;

Draws a blade of compassion

Kissed by countless Kings

Whose jewelled trumpet words blind his sight.



Walls that no man thought would fall

The altars of the just

Crushed... Dust... in the wind...



No man yields who flies in my ship

Danger!

Let the bridge computer speak

Stranger!

Load your program. I am yourself.



No computer stands in my way

Only blood can cancel my pain

Guardians of a nuclear dawn

Let the maps of war be drawn.



Rejoice! Glory is ours!

Our young men have not died in vain,

Their graves need no flowers

The tapes have recorded their names.



I am all there is

Negative! Primitive! Limited! I let you live!

But I gave you life

What else could you do?

To do what was right

I'm perfect! Are you?



