❗️ Belarusian tanks advance towards the border with Ukraine
The Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that units of one of the mechanized units of the Belarusian Armed Forces have been put on alert. Yesterday, the country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered the reinforcement of troop groups at the Gomel and Mozyr tactical areas.