Generator Converts Air Into Free Energy

David Gathu, Moses Kiuna and Duncan Ngugi are exceptionally talented Kenyans who invented a free energy generator that turns oxygen into free energy electricity ⚡💡. The system they have developed is called the “Genesis Power Project”. They used rudimentary equipment, recycled materials and scrap to materialize their ideas.





David Gathu and Moses Kiuna are the same inventors featured in the following video -- they invented the world's first robot and prosthetic limbs that only run on brain signals/waves: https://www.brighteon.com/8a1a24ac-ef61-4bea-b2d0-219b3727770f