What does the Bible tell us about the rapture in 1 Thessalonians 4? When will this rapture take place? “Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s Videos on the wrath of God/Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/v_DMIo5s5rM https://youtu.be/Mmk8TE-8wLU “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing “Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F&index=1&t=17s “Twinkling of an Eye” video: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU “Thief in the night”: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk “The Rapture”: https://youtu.be/ZHp3IXaEeFk