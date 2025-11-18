TOTAL Time and Money FREEdom Tuesday's & MORE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For all of the links mentioned all in one place, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
tinyurl.com/BetterThanGoFundMe
tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
STOP trading very precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting the below: Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer
Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng
Linktr.ee/Biomat
$$$ To learn more about Richway's Biomat &/or global, part-time, home-based business opportunity for PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway
& fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation
Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time), w/ questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:
Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)
786.441.2727
[email protected] & cc:
Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
m: 303.915.7707
Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
$$$ To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:
tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid
Watch videos at: https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid
DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer .
To save $ on pool chlorine (AND your health), leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.
To help The HypoChlorous Company achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (AND RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!) AND 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales 2 levels down for possible PA$$IVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a FREE affiliate my TEAM, leave me a VM w/ your full name, email address, & phone #(s) at my voice, only #s below:
1+786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 AND email me at any of the below:
[email protected] (PRIMARY)
If no timely response, reach out to my Hypochlorous Co. affiliate sponsor in Heber City, Utah, Laurie Gagan:
[email protected] OR [email protected]
m: 219.789.7180