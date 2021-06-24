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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1311 - Brandon Arndt - Woods' trial starts
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0 view • June 24, 2021
Brandon had been helping his black elderly neighbor since she had moved into the mobile home court a month earlier, when she had a medical emergency. Her grandchildren, thinking Brandon had something to do with it (he didn’t, and even tried to get her to go to the hospital days earlier), shot him with a .40 caliber handgun after he answered his door.
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