Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Bob Maginnis: Iran Is Testing Us
channel image
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
Shop now
9 views
Published 21 hours ago
Retired Lieutenant Colonel: Iran Is Testing Us


Retired Lt. Col Bob Maginnis: "The Houthis are indeed testing us... And Iran is of course behind it orchestrating this whole thing."

Keywords
irandrone attackgazaisrealretaliationhouthisdeclaration of warhamas attack

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket