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CCR Weekly #2 - Redemption Draweth Nigh
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Show Notes Can be Found at:
https://coursecorrectionradio.com/2021/10/07/ccr-weekly-2-your-redemtion-draweth-nigh/
Please Check out:
https://nystv.org/
Use Promo Code: CCR
Get your 1st 30 days FREE
Please Visit:
https://www.fojcradio.com/
and support the WONDERFUL work that Brother David and Sister Donna are doing and please utilize their many recourses that are available!
Please Check Out:
http://shakeandwakeradio.com/
and
http://truthradioshow.com/
and support these wonderful platforms!
ANNIE WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!
RISE OF THE BEAST:
https://rumble.com/vlwd9l-rise-of-the-beast-exposing-apostate-baptists.html
https://coursecorrectionradio.com/2021/10/07/ccr-weekly-2-your-redemtion-draweth-nigh/
Please Check out:
https://nystv.org/
Use Promo Code: CCR
Get your 1st 30 days FREE
Please Visit:
https://www.fojcradio.com/
and support the WONDERFUL work that Brother David and Sister Donna are doing and please utilize their many recourses that are available!
Please Check Out:
http://shakeandwakeradio.com/
and
http://truthradioshow.com/
and support these wonderful platforms!
ANNIE WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!
RISE OF THE BEAST:
https://rumble.com/vlwd9l-rise-of-the-beast-exposing-apostate-baptists.html
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