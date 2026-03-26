Baal, Blackouts, and the Petro-Apocalypse: Why $200 Oil is Just the Beginning

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While the masses are distracted by the satanic pedovore puppet show, the real war is being fought at the gas pump. The stats don’t lie: 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity is halted. The Middle East infrastructure is being systematically dismantled. You think gas is pricey? Wait until it hits $30/gallon… if you can even find a station that isn't boarded up. This isn't a price hike; it’s the total death of the system.
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