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Professional Leagues Are Canceling Games And Postponing Seasons To Stop Coronavirus Spread - Full Show
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6 views • March 14, 2020
The Coronavirus has turned into a news virus, dominating headlines and storylines as professional sports leagues begin the suspension of seasons and cancellation of games. Is it all a deep state globalist attack or is it legitimate response to the Coronavirus outbreak? Is it both? We discuss this with our guests Milo Yiannopollis, David Harris Jr., Tom Pappert and Harrison Smith. We take a look at Event 201 that somehow perfectly predicted the COVID-19 outbreak in October 2019. Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
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