Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Better Than A Trip to Bali (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.14.17)

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The show's title is 'Better Than a Trip to Bali'
Dr Daniels covers non toxic way to relieve stress and feel beautiful. Beauty rituals can cause stress and illness. Dr Daniels discusses the pitfalls and solutions. Tune in Think Happens
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