Dr Hillary Jones on UK Morning TV - '666' - They are FLASHING IT IN YOUR FACE! Why are you listening to mainstream media?!

Dr. Hillary Jones lets us know who he is working for as he addresses the nation on Lorraine's morning TV show.



It is VERY likely he is a Freemason and certainly switched on to the COVID-19 Eugenics agenda for extermination through forced inoculation.



Dr. Hillary has been trusted by the nation of the UK for decades as a leading medical expert, but his stance on vaccination in a recent show with Piers Corbyn (brother of Jeremy Corbyn) and more recently on this particular segment, make it PAINFULLY OBVIOUS he is a shill for Big Pharma and the Illuminus!



Concerning the 'Rule of Six' for social distancing, he sends out a coded message to both his Masonic handlers and the nation, engaging in Lesser Magick Satanic Witchcraft (where rituals/evens are performed in front of people without their knowledge).....saying on National Television '666 - it's dead simple.'



The Illuminati actually do follow a code. They have to TELL YOU everything they are doing before they do it. It could be through a film. A TV show. Or a news segment. This is called 'Revelation of the Method', 'Lesser Magick' or 'White Balance' in Satanism. The COVID-19 injections that the state is SO DESPERATE to plunge into you, contain a special HYDROGEL or NANOPARTICLE microchip technologies that will enable the state to track, trace and control you, henceforth for the rest of your life. These technologies were developed by DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) being implemented by Bill and Melinda Gates and the Rockefellers in a Public Private Partnership called 'ID2020', and was planned long in the works, years before any pandemic existed.



Like me, these people are EXTREMELY intelligent, and cunning. They are even FLASHING IT IN YOUR FACE NOW! Why are you STILL listening to the mainstream media?! (Most people are too fucking STUPID to notice what is going on anyway, so I see why they do it!!!!) DON'T TAKE THE 'VACCINE'! Unless you want to be a SLAVE to the New World Order!



Something very strange has happened in 2020, as it seems the world's Governments are turning over to evil with an almost 'Biblically prophetic' timing. Genesis 15:13 states: ''Know of a surety that thy seed shall be a stranger in a land that is not theirs, and shall serve them; and they shall afflict them four hundred years' The strange thing is- the Transatlantic Slave Trade began in 1619 and last year was 2019.....(Could this be prophetic, signifying the end of 400 years captivity and punishment of all the nations who enslaved Biblical Israel?)