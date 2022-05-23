© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Organise protests now! Start a revolution before the cyber attack! (Generate massive non compliance with the genocidal measures!)
Follow
1
Share
Report
226 views • May 23, 2022
Stop the genocidal politicians by whatever means necessary!
Stop the vaccine genocide!
Tax revolt, massive non compliance, petition, occupy, bloodless coup d'etat, revolution, boycott (lists on line), protest where legal, press charges, citizens arrest flyer sticker grafiti bullhorn (megaphone) 📣
Colloidal Silver Stops Monkeypox Virus and Smallpox Virus (December 8, 2016) - The Silver Edge
https://thesilveredge.com/colloidal-silver-stops-monkeypox-virus-and-smallpox-virus/
Exercize covered Monkeypox outbreak like Event 201 covered COVID-19 outbreak!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Exercize-covered-Monkeypox-outbreak-like-Event-201-covered-COVID-19-outbreak!:c
The Expose – Home
https://expose-news.com/
Covid Lies: There are No Treatments and You Can Get the Virus More Than Once – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/22/covid-lies-no-treatments-and-you-can-get-the-virus/
PerfectSociety
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ez6OR1mEGkpX/
Flu & Ebola Map | Virus & Contagious Disease Surveillance
https://www.healthmap.org/en/
Monkeypox Update: 2 New Cases In London, England, Unrelated To First Case
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2022/05/15/monkeypox-update-2-new-cases-in-london-england-unrelated-to-first-case/
COVID-19: Thousands protest lockdown measures in the Netherlands - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgzHxgrE4xU
Mass protests against Covid restrictions in European cities - BBC News - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQoaLgJgXHA
Covid-19: Protests erupt across Europe against new lockdown rules and mandatory vaccines - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT1dichRiWE
Covid-19 Health Pass Protest Attacked By Men With Sticks in France - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juvGq6M8ZYg
Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters march in Amsterdam - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgMFaRwx0YY
Stop the vaccine genocide!
Tax revolt, massive non compliance, petition, occupy, bloodless coup d'etat, revolution, boycott (lists on line), protest where legal, press charges, citizens arrest flyer sticker grafiti bullhorn (megaphone) 📣
Colloidal Silver Stops Monkeypox Virus and Smallpox Virus (December 8, 2016) - The Silver Edge
https://thesilveredge.com/colloidal-silver-stops-monkeypox-virus-and-smallpox-virus/
Exercize covered Monkeypox outbreak like Event 201 covered COVID-19 outbreak!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Exercize-covered-Monkeypox-outbreak-like-Event-201-covered-COVID-19-outbreak!:c
The Expose – Home
https://expose-news.com/
Covid Lies: There are No Treatments and You Can Get the Virus More Than Once – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/22/covid-lies-no-treatments-and-you-can-get-the-virus/
PerfectSociety
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ez6OR1mEGkpX/
Flu & Ebola Map | Virus & Contagious Disease Surveillance
https://www.healthmap.org/en/
Monkeypox Update: 2 New Cases In London, England, Unrelated To First Case
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2022/05/15/monkeypox-update-2-new-cases-in-london-england-unrelated-to-first-case/
COVID-19: Thousands protest lockdown measures in the Netherlands - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgzHxgrE4xU
Mass protests against Covid restrictions in European cities - BBC News - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQoaLgJgXHA
Covid-19: Protests erupt across Europe against new lockdown rules and mandatory vaccines - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT1dichRiWE
Covid-19 Health Pass Protest Attacked By Men With Sticks in France - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juvGq6M8ZYg
Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters march in Amsterdam - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgMFaRwx0YY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.