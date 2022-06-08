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Thousands of migrants march from Mexico to U.S. border
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49 views • June 08, 2022
RT.
An enormous migrant caravan is making its way from the southeastern Mexican city of Tapachula up to the US border. The caravan, made up of various nationalities chanting and carrying banners, is hoping to draw attention to the plight of migrants while the Summit of the Americas is taking place.
This year’s summit is being held in Los Angeles, with the theme: ‘Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future.’ The proceedings hit the rocks before they began, however, due to the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, which led to the Mexican president also refusing to attend.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17nw11-thousands-of-migrants-march-from-mexico-to-u.s.-border.html
An enormous migrant caravan is making its way from the southeastern Mexican city of Tapachula up to the US border. The caravan, made up of various nationalities chanting and carrying banners, is hoping to draw attention to the plight of migrants while the Summit of the Americas is taking place.
This year’s summit is being held in Los Angeles, with the theme: ‘Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future.’ The proceedings hit the rocks before they began, however, due to the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, which led to the Mexican president also refusing to attend.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17nw11-thousands-of-migrants-march-from-mexico-to-u.s.-border.html
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