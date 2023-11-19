HEROIC ACTION! Russian tank storming Avdiivka industrial zone

The heroic action of Russian Army T-80BV tank crew, storms the industrial zone controlled by Ukrainian troops southeast of Avdeevka. The tank crew vehemently entered the enemy strongpoint in the ruins of the building and fired several shots at close range, then left the area after neutralizing the enemy. It means that Ukrainian defense line in the industrial area has been penetrated.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.