HEROIC ACTION! Russian tank storming Avdiivka industrial zone
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

The heroic action of Russian Army T-80BV tank crew, storms the industrial zone controlled by Ukrainian troops southeast of Avdeevka. The tank crew vehemently entered the enemy strongpoint in the ruins of the building and fired several shots at close range, then left the area after neutralizing the enemy. It means that Ukrainian defense line in the industrial area has been penetrated.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

russian armyavdeevkat-80bv tank

