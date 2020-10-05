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It’s not disputable, since the information comes from official patent registries in the Netherlands and US. And we have all the documentation
As we’ve shown in previous exposes, the whole Covidiocracy is a masquerade and a simulation long prepared by The World Bank / IMF / The Rothschilds and their lemmings, with Rockefeller partnership.
Our newest discoveries further these previous revelations.....Continued at:
https://silview.media/2020/10/04/atomic-bombshell-rothschilds-patented-covid-19-biometric-tests-in-2015-and-2017/