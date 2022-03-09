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ThePatriotNurse:Your Plan of Action: Prepare Now
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1245 views • March 09, 2022
Posted 8March2022:
We are about to witness a massive reshuffling in global power structure that has been given the greenlight after the pandemic. This highlighting of weakness reflects our current presidential weakness and the end of our empire.
If you are not Spiritually prepared for what’s coming…… YOU ARE NOT PREPARED!
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Prepping, Propaganda, Inflation, Guns, Medical Supplies, Diet and Lifestyle,
We are about to witness a massive reshuffling in global power structure that has been given the greenlight after the pandemic. This highlighting of weakness reflects our current presidential weakness and the end of our empire.
If you are not Spiritually prepared for what’s coming…… YOU ARE NOT PREPARED!
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Prepping, Propaganda, Inflation, Guns, Medical Supplies, Diet and Lifestyle,
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