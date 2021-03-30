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TED CRUZ Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Kamala Harris and Her Border Mess - March 29, 2021
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60 views • March 30, 2021
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The Political Insider reports, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke out on Thursday to react to the announcement that Joe Biden had appointed Kamala Harris to handle the border crisis that many say he created. Cruz fired back by calling out the entire Biden administration for what he described as the border “mess.”
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/pMroNWDIjv4
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https://thepoliticalinsider.com/ted-c...
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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMroNWDIjv4&;ab_channel=TheNextNewsNetwork
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The Political Insider reports, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke out on Thursday to react to the announcement that Joe Biden had appointed Kamala Harris to handle the border crisis that many say he created. Cruz fired back by calling out the entire Biden administration for what he described as the border “mess.”
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/pMroNWDIjv4
Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse:
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/ted-c...
Share this to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u...
Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%...
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SUPPORT THE NETWORK WITH THE LINKS BELOW!
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Patreon $5/mo: http://nnn.is/monthly-gift-5
Donate with Paypal: https://nnn.is/give-once
Give BTC: 13Hd1HFqS5CDLCMcFQPWu9wumubo6X2hSM
Next News T-Shirt Shop: http://nnn.is/get-your-gear-here
Teach Your Kids The Principles of Liberty!
https://teachrealprinciples.com
Get the equivalent of a Ph.D. in libertarian thought and
free-market economics online for just 24 cents a day!
Visit: http://LibertyClassroom.org
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Be Ready in ANY disaster. Stock up on Survival Food here:
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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject.
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