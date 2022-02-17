HERE THEY GO AGAIN: BIDEN 'SENSES' RUSSIA ABOUT TO ATTACK UKRAINE

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Frenzied US predictions of an impending Russian assault on Kiev have one-by-one fallen by the wayside, leaving the Biden Administration's credibility in tatters. Yet they still persist. Yesterday Biden claimed he "sensed" that they would attack. Today Secretary of State Blinken appeared before the UN claiming that if Russia does NOT attack it would be because they heeded US warnings! Also today: rare victory in San Francisco and Democrats find that the masks are not the electoral panacea they once believed.