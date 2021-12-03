Our Freedom, Faith and Rights Learn How! Epsteins plane, Election Fraud 2020 and more!

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Our Freedom, Faith and Rights Learn How! Epstein's plane, Election Fraud 2020 and more!
This show has a lot of different footage and also how to learn about our Freedom God Given Rights! If you want to make a difference and take back our Country go to www.nationallibertyalliance.org and learn about our Constitution, Bill of Rights, Natural Law and Common Laws of The United States of Our Republic today!
* Natural Law - "Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great COMMANDMENT. Second - Thou shall Love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets." Matt. 22:37-40
* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn